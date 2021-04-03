Barclays Initiates Coverage on ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 498.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 111.20 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

