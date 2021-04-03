Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $105.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

