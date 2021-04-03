Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $348.20

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 348.20 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 355.80 ($4.65). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 721,693 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.29 ($5.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70.

In related news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

