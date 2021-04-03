Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €163.88 Average PT from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.88 ($192.79).

BC8 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Bechtle stock opened at €162.95 ($191.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €169.59. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

