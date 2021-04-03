Berenberg Bank Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,340

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,874.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,704.82. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

