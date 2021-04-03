Berenberg Bank Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,340

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,874.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,704.82. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit