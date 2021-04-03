Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,122,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

