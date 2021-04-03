Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

