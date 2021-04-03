Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $421,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,048.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. 2,054,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

