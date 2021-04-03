Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $800,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,827 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

