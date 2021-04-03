Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $66.92 on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3,169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

