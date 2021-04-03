Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 819,059 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 819,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up about 5.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 423,635 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

