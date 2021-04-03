Bifrost (BFC) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Bifrost token can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

About Bifrost

BFC is a token. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 tokens. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

Buying and Selling Bifrost

