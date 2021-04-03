Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,104.28

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.28 ($14.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,138 ($14.87). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.82), with a volume of 168,056 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,111.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total value of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

