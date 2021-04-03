BitBall Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, BitBall has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,397.07 or 0.99832733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

