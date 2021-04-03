BitCoal (COAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 10% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,448.99 and $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00447321 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 983.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

