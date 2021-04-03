BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

