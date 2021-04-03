BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,602. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

