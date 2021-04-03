BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,602. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit