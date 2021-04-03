BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

LPTH opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

