BlackRock Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

