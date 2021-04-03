BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,129 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

ACOR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

