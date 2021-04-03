Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bloom Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,125,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

