Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

