Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at MKM Partners

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

