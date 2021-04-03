BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $625,258.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

