Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $781,420.81

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $781,420.81 and $79.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Profile

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

