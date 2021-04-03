Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. 892,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $7,688,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

