Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.11. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

PJT stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 23.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

