Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

