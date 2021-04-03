Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

INFO stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.