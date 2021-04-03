Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 465,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

