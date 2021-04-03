Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $11.67

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.