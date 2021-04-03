Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $87.20

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

