Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) PT at €43.86

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.86 ($51.60).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of FPE opened at €35.05 ($41.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

