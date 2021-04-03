Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) PT at €43.86

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.86 ($51.60).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €35.05 ($41.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.70. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.