Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $34.86

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

