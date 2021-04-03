Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPIFF shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 7,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

