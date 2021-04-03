Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

