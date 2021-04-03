Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,967,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,321,900.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
DTIL stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
