Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

