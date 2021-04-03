BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Cap Hits $109,430.24

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $109,430.24 and $865.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 248.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.