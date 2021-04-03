BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

