Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

