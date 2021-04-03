Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.