CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.27.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE CACI opened at $248.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.