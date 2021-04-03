Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Cactus stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

