Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 61,936 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

