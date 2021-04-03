Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camping World by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

