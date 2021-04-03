Canaccord Genuity Raises Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Price Target to GBX 390

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £618.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.49.

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.