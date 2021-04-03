Canaccord Genuity Raises Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Price Target to GBX 390

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).
Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £618.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.49.
Sumo Group Company Profile
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
