Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $9.17 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.