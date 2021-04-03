Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.49

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.49 and traded as high as C$54.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$54.14, with a volume of 236,686 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

