Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

