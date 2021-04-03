Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 866 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

